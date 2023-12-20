SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SINT is 1.63.

The public float for SINT is 4.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.36% of that float. On December 20, 2023, SINT’s average trading volume was 175.55K shares.

SINT) stock’s latest price update

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.37 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-08 that SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company priced a public stock offering. That public stock offering has the company selling 2.15 million units for $5.60 each.

SINT’s Market Performance

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) has experienced a 8.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.41% drop in the past month, and a -51.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for SINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.98% for SINT’s stock, with a -65.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SINT Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.15%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3897. In addition, SINTX Technologies Inc saw -95.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Equity return is now at value -98.45, with -65.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.