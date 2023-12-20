Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SVM stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly gain of 18.81% and a quarterly surge of 13.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.79% for Silvercorp Metals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.91% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 1.20.

The public float for SVM is 168.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on December 20, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

SVM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.78. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q2 production and sales show a decline in silver production but an increase in gold production and overall positive performance. Production costs have declined, while selling prices for gold, silver, and lead have increased. We forecast a large ramp in production, coupled with favorable pricing, indicating continued upside for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock.

SVM Trading at 14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Equity return is now at value 6.81, with 4.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.