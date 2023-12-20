Should You Invest in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Now?

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.79.

The public float for VEEV is 144.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on December 20, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

VEEV’s Market Performance

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has experienced a 4.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.89% rise in the past month, and a -12.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for VEEV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $229 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.01. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Cabral Timothy S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $181.44 back on Dec 14. After this action, Cabral Timothy S now owns 38,391 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $907,189 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $168.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 43,391 shares at $1,687,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Equity return is now at value 14.54, with 12.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.