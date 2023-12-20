Should You Invest in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Now?

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UNP is at 1.11.

The public float for UNP is 607.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for UNP on December 20, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 241.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-13 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer explains why he is keeping an eye on shares of Union Pacific.

UNP’s Market Performance

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has experienced a 4.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.69% rise in the past month, and a 13.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for UNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for UNP stock, with a simple moving average of 15.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $235 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNP Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.97. In addition, Union Pacific Corp. saw 17.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Hamann Jennifer L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $235.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hamann Jennifer L now owns 98,297 shares of Union Pacific Corp., valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

Vena Vincenzo J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Union Pacific Corp., purchase 4,500 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Vena Vincenzo J is holding 5,106 shares at $999,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Equity return is now at value 49.44, with 9.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.