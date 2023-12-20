Should You Invest in Progressive Corp. (PGR) Now?

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.37.

The public float for PGR is 583.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume for PGR on December 20, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 156.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Progressive’s (PGR) November results reflect higher revenues, partially offset by a rise in expenses.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR’s stock has fallen by -4.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.07% and a quarterly rise of 10.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Progressive Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $176 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.32. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 21.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Griffith Susan Patricia, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $162.89 back on Nov 29. After this action, Griffith Susan Patricia now owns 465,735 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $14,659,830 using the latest closing price.

Mascaro Daniel P, the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of Progressive Corp., sale 13,170 shares at $164.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Mascaro Daniel P is holding 31,707 shares at $2,163,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progressive Corp. (PGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.