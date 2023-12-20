Should You Invest in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Now?

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HOLX is at 1.02.

The public float for HOLX is 236.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.90% of that float. The average trading volume for HOLX on December 20, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HOLX) stock’s latest price update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 71.01. However, the company has seen a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors are optimistic about Hologic (HOLX), which is led by growth with recovery in procedural volumes and acceleration from new business lines.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX’s stock has risen by 1.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly drop of -0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Hologic, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $95 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOLX Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.54. In addition, Hologic, Inc. saw -4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from GARRETT SCOTT T, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $68.71 back on Dec 11. After this action, GARRETT SCOTT T now owns 47,039 shares of Hologic, Inc., valued at $687,116 using the latest closing price.

MACMILLAN STEPHEN P, the Chairman, President and CEO of Hologic, Inc., sale 47,711 shares at $70.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that MACMILLAN STEPHEN P is holding 1,239,088 shares at $3,359,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Equity return is now at value 9.22, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.