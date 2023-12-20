Should You Invest in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HSIC is at 0.83.

The public float for HSIC is 128.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume for HSIC on December 20, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

HSIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has increased by 0.50 when compared to last closing price of 73.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Henry Schein (HSIC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

HSIC’s Market Performance

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has seen a 2.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.81% gain in the past month and a -0.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for HSIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.20% for HSIC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $82 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HSIC Trading at 7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.73. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from Brous David B Jr, who sale 11,157 shares at the price of $74.86 back on Jun 12. After this action, Brous David B Jr now owns 68,690 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $835,191 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Walter, the Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer of Henry Schein Inc., sale 5,497 shares at $74.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Siegel Walter is holding 35,737 shares at $407,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Equity return is now at value 12.26, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.