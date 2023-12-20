Should You Invest in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Now?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FND is at 1.90.

The public float for FND is 104.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.57% of that float. The average trading volume for FND on December 20, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND)’s stock price has plunge by 1.31relation to previous closing price of 112.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Floor & Decor (FND) banks on business expansion and efficiency moves as well as buyout synergies.

FND’s Market Performance

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has seen a 8.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.77% gain in the past month and a 25.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for FND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.41% for FND’s stock, with a 19.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FND Trading at 26.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +26.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.71. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc saw 63.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from TAYLOR THOMAS V, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $113.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, TAYLOR THOMAS V now owns 177,891 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, valued at $5,650,000 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR THOMAS V, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $108.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that TAYLOR THOMAS V is holding 177,891 shares at $5,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Equity return is now at value 16.04, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.