Should You Invest in ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) Now?

The public float for ESGL is 4.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.33% of that float. The average trading volume for ESGL on December 20, 2023 was 571.16K shares.

ESGL) stock’s latest price update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 26.81 in relation to its previous close of 0.45. However, the company has experienced a 19.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ: ESGL ) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the waste solutions company announced a renewed contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. According to a press release, the Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd subsidiary of ESGL Holdings renewed its Used Catalyst Disposal Contract with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.

ESGL’s Market Performance

ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has experienced a 19.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.33% rise in the past month, and a -40.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.28% for ESGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.58% for ESGL’s stock, with a -90.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESGL Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.76%, as shares surge +52.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESGL rose by +44.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6791. In addition, ESGL Holdings Limited saw -94.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESGL

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ESGL Holdings Limited (ESGL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.