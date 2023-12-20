Should You Invest in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) Now?

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DRH is at 1.61.

The public float for DRH is 206.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.42% of that float. The average trading volume for DRH on December 20, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

DRH) stock’s latest price update

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 9.24. However, the company has seen a 5.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Briony Quinn – Senior Vice President & Treasurer Mark Brugger – President & Chief Executive Officer Jeff Donnelly – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Smedes Rose – Citi Duane Pfennigwerth – Evercore ISI Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Securities Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Floris Van Dijkum – Compass Point Anthony Powell – Barclays Bank Dany Asad – Bank of America Bill Crow – Raymond James Chris Darling – Green Street Mike Bellisario – Baird Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

DRH’s Market Performance

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) has seen a 5.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.33% gain in the past month and a 17.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for DRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.17% for DRH’s stock, with a 14.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRH Trading at 12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. saw 13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 24,310 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,396,099 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Co., valued at $243,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Equity return is now at value 5.78, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (DRH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.