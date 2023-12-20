Should You Invest in DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for XRAY is at 1.03.

The public float for XRAY is 209.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume for XRAY on December 20, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.94 in relation to its previous close of 34.07. However, the company has experienced a 8.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its participation at upcoming conferences.

XRAY’s Market Performance

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has experienced a 8.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.98% rise in the past month, and a -1.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for XRAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for XRAY’s stock, with a -5.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XRAY Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.41. In addition, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc saw 9.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $31.44 back on Nov 22. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 43,121 shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, valued at $314,400 using the latest closing price.

Campion Simon D, the President, CEO & Member of BOD of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Campion Simon D is holding 243,930 shares at $297,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Equity return is now at value -6.12, with -2.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.