Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has decreased by -0.38 when compared to last closing price of 308.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-15 that Here are today’s Final Trades from the Investment Committee.

Is It Worth Investing in Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) is above average at 32.91x. The 36-month beta value for SHW is also noteworthy at 1.13.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SHW is 235.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of SHW on December 20, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

The stock of Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has seen a 4.20% increase in the past week, with a 13.66% rise in the past month, and a 18.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.26% for SHW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $275 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at 16.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.11. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw 29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from GARCEAU MARY L, who sale 923 shares at the price of $292.65 back on Dec 12. After this action, GARCEAU MARY L now owns 21,363 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $270,116 using the latest closing price.

Petz Heidi G, the President & COO of Sherwin-Williams Co., sale 6,699 shares at $290.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Petz Heidi G is holding 14,718 shares at $1,944,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Equity return is now at value 75.85, with 10.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.