Service Properties Trust (SVC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVC is 2.20.

The public float for SVC is 161.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVC on December 20, 2023 was 855.96K shares.

SVC) stock’s latest price update

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.18relation to previous closing price of 8.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Hotel REITs have performed well this year, keeping pace with the Dow and outperforming other REIT sectors. Not so with Net Lease REITs. Hotel demand is increasing, with passenger volume slightly above pre-pandemic levels and hotel RevPAR 17% above 2019 levels. Service Properties Trust is a small-cap company with assets split almost equally between hotels and net lease properties.

SVC’s Market Performance

SVC’s stock has risen by 6.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.09% and a quarterly rise of 7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Service Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.13% for SVC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SVC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SVC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $8 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SVC Trading at 13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVC rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Service Properties Trust saw 15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVC

Equity return is now at value -1.52, with -0.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Service Properties Trust (SVC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.