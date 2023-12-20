Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) is 17.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ST is 1.36.

The public float for ST is 150.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ST’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ST) stock’s latest price update

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 35.84, however, the company has experienced a 8.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Sensata (ST) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

ST’s Market Performance

ST’s stock has risen by 8.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.20% and a quarterly drop of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.69% for ST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ST Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.58. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc saw -9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from ZIDE STEPHEN M, who sale 10,108 shares at the price of $41.08 back on May 18. After this action, ZIDE STEPHEN M now owns 26,368 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, valued at $415,271 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Martha N., the Director of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, sale 11,700 shares at $41.27 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Sullivan Martha N. is holding 201,268 shares at $482,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.