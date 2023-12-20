Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SMTC is also noteworthy at 1.80.

The public float for SMTC is 63.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.48% of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on December 20, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.77relation to previous closing price of 22.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Semtech announced a surprise quarterly profit for its fiscal third quarter. Management also noted end-market demand is stabilizing for Semtech’s semiconductor products.

SMTC’s Market Performance

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has seen a 5.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.99% gain in the past month and a -14.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.01% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMTC Trading at 24.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +36.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Semtech Corp. saw -24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Summers Sylvia, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $22.39 back on Dec 15. After this action, Summers Sylvia now owns 13,008 shares of Semtech Corp., valued at $358,304 using the latest closing price.

Rodensky Michael W, the SVP of Semtech Corp., sale 18,227 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Rodensky Michael W is holding 0 shares at $464,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Equity return is now at value -88.88, with -28.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.