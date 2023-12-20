Scynexis Inc (SCYX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) is above average at 1.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.02.

The public float for SCYX is 36.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCYX on December 20, 2023 was 334.27K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has soared by 11.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Scynexis is developing a novel antifungal category called “fungerps” to address antifungal resistance. The company’s approved product, ibrexafungerp, has been licensed to GSK with anticipated peak sales of over $500M. Ibrexafungerp commercialization and clinical development was paused due to manufacturing concerns, resulting in a 50% dip in SCYX valuation. However, the issue is expected to be resolved within few months. Considering cash runway >2 years, SCYX is sufficiently funded to resolve the issue and start having an income from milestones/royalties.

SCYX’s Market Performance

Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has experienced a 16.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.28% rise in the past month, and a -46.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.42% for SCYX’s stock, with a -24.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6730. In addition, Scynexis Inc saw 21.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Equity return is now at value 132.23, with 55.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.