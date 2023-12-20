Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SCLX is at 0.34.

The public float for SCLX is 92.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume for SCLX on December 20, 2023 was 934.81K shares.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.11 in comparison to its previous close of 1.26, however, the company has experienced a 41.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-09 that Penny stocks are shares of small companies priced under $5 per share. While the potential returns can be alluring, penny stocks carry high risk.

SCLX’s Market Performance

SCLX’s stock has risen by 41.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.84% and a quarterly drop of -17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.52% for Scilex Holding Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.53% for SCLX’s stock, with a -71.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCLX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SCLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCLX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCLX Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX rose by +41.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2164. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw -64.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Equity return is now at value -163.31, with -128.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.