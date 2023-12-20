SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-02-27 that The justification for SatixFy’s stock price move depends on a lot of unknowns.

Is It Worth Investing in SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for SATX is 23.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SATX on December 20, 2023 was 150.60K shares.

SATX’s Market Performance

The stock of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has seen a 5.38% increase in the past week, with a -9.72% drop in the past month, and a -34.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for SATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for SATX’s stock, with a -28.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SATX Trading at -7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3891. In addition, SatixFy Communications Ltd. saw -94.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.