Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SAND stock has gone up by 12.92%, with a monthly gain of 9.98% and a quarterly plunge of -0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for SAND’s stock, with a -2.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 101.20x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14.

The public float for SAND is 244.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SAND was 1.89M shares.

SAND) stock’s latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.68 in comparison to its previous close of 4.89, however, the company has experienced a 12.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Sandstorm Gold’s (SAND) Q3 revenues gain on higher average realized selling price of gold.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAND Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Equity return is now at value 1.11, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.