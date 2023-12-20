Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -2.60.

The public float for SGBX is 10.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGBX on December 20, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGBX’s Market Performance

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has experienced a -4.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -41.59% drop in the past month, and a -38.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.11% for SGBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.11% for SGBX’s stock, with a -7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGBX Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares sank -46.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5652. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Equity return is now at value -141.93, with -60.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.