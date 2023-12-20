Ryvyl Inc’s (RVYL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RVYL stock has gone up by 72.08%, with a monthly gain of 117.41% and a quarterly surge of 18.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.10% for Ryvyl Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.10% for RVYL’s stock, with a -20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.85.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RVYL is 3.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RVYL was 47.70K shares.

RVYL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ: RVYL) has jumped by 32.34 compared to previous close of 3.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 72.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) (“RYVYL” or the “Company”), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, today announced it will participate at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California from October 3-5, 2023.

RVYL Trading at 79.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.17%, as shares surge +93.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +72.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Ryvyl Inc saw 6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Equity return is now at value -923.35, with -38.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryvyl Inc (RVYL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.