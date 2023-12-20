Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is above average at 7.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

The public float for RUSHA is 60.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUSHA on December 20, 2023 was 289.00K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

RUSHA) stock’s latest price update

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHA)’s stock price has increased by 7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 43.93. However, the company has seen a 12.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know how important artificial intelligence ( AI ) is to the tech industry and the world in general. After all, I wouldn’t be asked to write about AI stock splits if it wasn’t something readers were clamoring for.

RUSHA’s Market Performance

Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) has seen a 12.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.92% gain in the past month and a 18.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for RUSHA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.33% for RUSHA stock, with a simple moving average of 21.96% for the last 200 days.

RUSHA Trading at 20.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUSHA rose by +13.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.13. In addition, Rush Enterprises Inc saw 35.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUSHA starting from RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY, who sale 85,128 shares at the price of $40.58 back on Dec 08. After this action, RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY now owns 174,154 shares of Rush Enterprises Inc, valued at $3,454,469 using the latest closing price.

Keller Steven L, the CFO & Treasurer of Rush Enterprises Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $40.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keller Steven L is holding 82,696 shares at $1,088,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUSHA

Equity return is now at value 20.65, with 9.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.