Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has increased by 2.30 when compared to last closing price of 121.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that With things looking up for Wall Street in 2024, placing bets on growth stocks like Brinker International (EAT), Granite Construction (GVA), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), Eaton (ETN) and AZZ seems prudent.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is above average at 38.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.55.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RCL is 234.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCL on December 20, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen a 2.98% increase in the past week, with a 17.38% rise in the past month, and a 28.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.19% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of 38.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $127 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at 24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.36. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 150.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 284,766 shares at the price of $121.73 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 19,167,507 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $34,664,565 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 400,000 shares at $119.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 19,452,273 shares at $47,992,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.