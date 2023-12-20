Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is above average at 26.98x. The 36-month beta value for ROST is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for ROST is 330.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume of ROST on December 20, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has plunge by 0.28relation to previous closing price of 135.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Investors interested in Retail – Discount Stores stocks are likely familiar with Target (TGT) and Ross Stores (ROST). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST’s stock has fallen by -1.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.27% and a quarterly rise of 20.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Ross Stores, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for ROST stock, with a simple moving average of 20.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $140 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROST Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.03. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc. saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 20,749 shares at the price of $111.73 back on Oct 06. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 71,413 shares of Ross Stores, Inc., valued at $2,318,354 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores, Inc., sale 10,091 shares at $120.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 272,080 shares at $1,212,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Equity return is now at value 39.22, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.