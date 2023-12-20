RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 11.55. However, the company has seen a 5.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Nikhil Bhalla – Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer Leslie Hale – President and CEO Sean Mahoney – Executive Vice President and CFO Tom Bardenett – Executive Vice President and COO Conference Call Participants Michael Bellisario – Robert W. Baird Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo William Crow – Raymond James Gregory Miller – Truist Securities Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Floris Van Dijkum – Compass Point Research Anthony Powell – Barclays Operator Welcome to the RLJ Lodging Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is above average at 37.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RLJ is 151.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RLJ on December 20, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ stock saw an increase of 5.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.31% and a quarterly increase of 18.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.64% for RLJ’s stock, with a 14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLJ Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from DAVIS NATHANIEL A, who sale 39,594 shares at the price of $9.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, DAVIS NATHANIEL A now owns 43,423 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $390,793 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Equity return is now at value 3.12, with 1.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.