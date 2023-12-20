Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.46, however, the company has experienced a -82.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Reneo (RPHM) loses 83% following the failure of the mid-stage pivotal study of its only pipeline candidate, mavodelpar, to treat primary mitochondrial myopathies in adults. It cuts the workforce by 70%.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RPHM is also noteworthy at 0.23.

The public float for RPHM is 19.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.00% of that float. The average trading volume of RPHM on December 20, 2023 was 733.50K shares.

RPHM’s Market Performance

RPHM stock saw a decrease of -82.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -77.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -80.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.46% for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -75.29% for RPHM’s stock, with a -80.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RPHM Trading at -79.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.12%, as shares sank -76.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM fell by -81.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.3775. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -40.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Hall Ashley, who sale 15,625 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Aug 28. After this action, Hall Ashley now owns 39,600 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $98,058 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $7.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 3,330,337 shares at $709,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

Equity return is now at value -59.42, with -53.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.