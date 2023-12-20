Renalytix Plc ADR’s (RNLX) Stock: A -24.97% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has gone down by -9.59% for the week, with a -41.09% drop in the past month and a -84.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.48% for RNLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.97% for RNLX’s stock, with a -83.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) Right Now?

a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

The public float for RNLX is 46.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RNLX was 111.89K shares.

RNLX stock's latest price update

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.51 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at -58.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -40.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4285. In addition, Renalytix Plc ADR saw -82.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Equity return is now at value -504.93, with -150.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.