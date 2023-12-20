Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) has surged by 2.20 when compared to previous closing price of 18.20, but the company has seen a -4.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Remitly beat top-line estimates in its Q3 report but missed on the bottom line. The company raised its guidance for the full year.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.04.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RELY is 131.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RELY was 1.62M shares.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY’s stock has seen a -4.52% decrease for the week, with a -15.76% drop in the past month and a -26.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for Remitly Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.75% for RELY’s stock, with a -9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RELY Trading at -17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.23. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw 62.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.11 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 59,928 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $271,671 using the latest closing price.

Chung Bora, the Director of Remitly Global Inc, sale 11,051 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Chung Bora is holding 80,000 shares at $210,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -13.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.