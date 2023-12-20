Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MARK is at 2.87.

The public float for MARK is 20.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.06% of that float. The average trading volume for MARK on December 20, 2023 was 261.90K shares.

MARK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) has decreased by -11.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 20, 2023 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Fay Tian – Vice President of Investor Relations Kai-Shing Tao – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Todd Brown – Vice President of Finance Conference Call Participants Operator Good day and welcome to the Remark Holdings Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

MARK’s Market Performance

Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) has seen a -14.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.88% decline in the past month and a -14.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for MARK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.76% for MARK’s stock, with a -49.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

MARK Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -24.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK fell by -14.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5000. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc saw -60.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARK starting from BOTTS THEODORE P, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Sep 06. After this action, BOTTS THEODORE P now owns 21,982 shares of Remark Holdings Inc, valued at $4,851 using the latest closing price.

BOTTS THEODORE P, the Director of Remark Holdings Inc, purchase 3,800 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that BOTTS THEODORE P is holding 13,982 shares at $2,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Equity return is now at value -1045.96, with -204.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.