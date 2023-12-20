Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY)’s stock price has increased by 5.40 compared to its previous closing price of 10.19. However, the company has seen a 12.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-09 that We’re still in the initial stages of a massively disruptive artificial intelligence ( AI ) boom. Big Tech is investing billions of dollars into it.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RLAY is 85.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.20% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of RLAY was 1.19M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stock saw an increase of 12.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.59% and a quarterly increase of 21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.24% for Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.28% for RLAY’s stock, with a -2.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLAY Trading at 34.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +27.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc saw -28.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 3,451 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Oct 30. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 235,033 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $20,810 using the latest closing price.

Catinazzo Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,697 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Catinazzo Thomas is holding 144,145 shares at $10,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Equity return is now at value -36.67, with -31.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.