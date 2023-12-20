Real-Time Update: Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Trimble Inc (TRMB) has gone up by 9.05% for the week, with a 21.02% rise in the past month and a 0.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.94% for TRMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 39.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TRMB is 247.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRMB on December 20, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has soared by 1.53 in relation to previous closing price of 51.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-16 that Jana is a very experienced activist investor founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMB Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.27. In addition, Trimble Inc saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 264 shares at the price of $51.85 back on Dec 18. After this action, Large Peter now owns 2,845 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $13,688 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $48.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 206,356 shares at $48,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.