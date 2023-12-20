Real-Time Update: Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) has seen a 24.12% increase in the past week, with a 39.35% gain in the past month, and a -14.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.01% for GSUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.14% for GSUN’s stock, with a -30.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GSUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSUN is 1.13.

The public float for GSUN is 9.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSUN on December 20, 2023 was 64.52K shares.

GSUN) stock’s latest price update

Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GSUN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 24.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

GSUN Trading at 21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares surge +39.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +24.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5552. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Ltd saw -37.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Equity return is now at value -345.49, with -45.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.