Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has increased by 1.54 when compared to last closing price of 27.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Radian Group (RDN) stock rallies on the back of improved persistency and mortgage insurance portfolio, robust capital position as well as prudent capital deployment.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is above average at 7.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.

The public float for RDN is 151.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDN on December 20, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stock saw an increase of 8.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.93% and a quarterly increase of 9.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Radian Group, Inc. (RDN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.59% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $29 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDN Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.17. In addition, Radian Group, Inc. saw 48.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Serio Gregory, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Aug 17. After this action, Serio Gregory now owns 8,221 shares of Radian Group, Inc., valued at $101,916 using the latest closing price.

Hess Lisa W, the Director of Radian Group, Inc., sale 655 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hess Lisa W is holding 6,417 shares at $18,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Equity return is now at value 15.78, with 8.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.