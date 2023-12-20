Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has jumped by 12.57 compared to previous close of 1.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QSI is at 3.01.

The public float for QSI is 99.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.98% of that float. The average trading volume for QSI on December 20, 2023 was 709.31K shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI stock saw an increase of 22.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.94% and a quarterly increase of -6.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.04% for QSI’s stock, with a 3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSI Trading at 29.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares surge +18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +22.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6213. In addition, Quantum-Si Incorporated saw 2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -29.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.