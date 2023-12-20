Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has gone up by 19.88% for the week, with a 28.99% rise in the past month and a -14.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.81% for QUBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.51% for QUBT’s stock, with a -16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QUBT is at 1.69.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for QUBT is 46.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.31% of that float. The average trading volume for QUBT on December 20, 2023 was 554.01K shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.06 in comparison to its previous close of 0.92, however, the company has experienced a 19.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that While the topic of top penny stocks to buy may arouse controversy similar to apocryphal literature with spiritual implications. That might sound hyperbolic but generally, financial advisors shy away from the sector because of the extreme risks involved.

QUBT Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +30.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT rose by +20.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8713. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw -35.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Sep 27. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 896,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 911,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Equity return is now at value -48.62, with -43.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.