PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) has surged by 0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 102.00, but the company has seen a 7.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $102, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) is above average at 8.37x. The 36-month beta value for PHM is also noteworthy at 1.54.

The public float for PHM is 214.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume of PHM on December 20, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM stock saw an increase of 7.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.58% and a quarterly increase of 34.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for PulteGroup Inc (PHM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for PHM stock, with a simple moving average of 38.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $107 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHM Trading at 23.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.69. In addition, PulteGroup Inc saw 126.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Snyder Lila, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.73 back on Aug 03. After this action, Snyder Lila now owns 5,540 shares of PulteGroup Inc, valued at $322,936 using the latest closing price.

OShaughnessy Robert, the Exec. VP & CFO of PulteGroup Inc, sale 115,102 shares at $66.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that OShaughnessy Robert is holding 177,564 shares at $7,700,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Equity return is now at value 30.38, with 18.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.