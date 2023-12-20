Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has gone up by 31.84% for the week, with a 102.29% rise in the past month and a 189.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.70% for PLSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.87% for PLSE’s stock, with a 108.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLSE is 1.68.

The public float for PLSE is 16.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.80% of that float. On December 20, 2023, PLSE’s average trading volume was 208.52K shares.

PLSE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) has increased by 26.97 when compared to last closing price of 9.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Philip Taylor – IR Kevin Danahy – President and CEO Darrin Uecker – CTO and Director Mitchell Levinson – Chief Strategy Officer Michael Koffler – VP of Finance Bob Duggan – Chairman Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Pulse Biosciences Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PLSE Trading at 95.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.11%, as shares surge +97.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE rose by +31.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +345.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc saw 346.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 17,999 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Dec 12. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 36,984,179 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc, valued at $164,691 using the latest closing price.

DUGGAN ROBERT W, the Director of Pulse Biosciences Inc, purchase 90,118 shares at $9.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that DUGGAN ROBERT W is holding 36,966,180 shares at $843,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Equity return is now at value -135.34, with -51.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.