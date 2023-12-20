Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is above average at 307.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.

The public float for PSEC is 299.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSEC on December 20, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has jumped by 1.32 compared to previous close of 6.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-17 that Buying a business development company (BDCs) is kinda, sorta like investing like a venture capitalist (VC).

PSEC’s Market Performance

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a 6.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.33% rise in the past month, and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.53% for PSEC’s stock, with a -1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSEC Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Eliasek M Grier, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Dec 06. After this action, Eliasek M Grier now owns 1,616,130 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $56,700 using the latest closing price.

Eliasek M Grier, the Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Eliasek M Grier is holding 1,606,130 shares at $56,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.