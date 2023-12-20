Professional Diversity Network Inc’s (IPDN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, IPDN stock has gone down by -12.45%, with a monthly gain of 64.64% and a quarterly plunge of -8.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.51% for Professional Diversity Network Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.47% for IPDN’s stock, with a -27.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) Right Now?

The public float for IPDN is 4.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IPDN was 54.17K shares.

IPDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) has decreased by -12.80 when compared to last closing price of 2.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2021-10-07 that Wondering what penny stocks are and how to trade them? Here’s a quick how-to and three to watch The post What Are Penny Stocks?

IPDN Trading at 16.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +78.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPDN fell by -12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Professional Diversity Network Inc saw 5.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPDN starting from Chou Yu-Jin, who sale 1,834 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Chou Yu-Jin now owns 0 shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc, valued at $7,886 using the latest closing price.

Chou Yu-Jin, the Secretary of Professional Diversity Network Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Chou Yu-Jin is holding 1,834 shares at $5,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPDN

Equity return is now at value -179.01, with -70.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.