Prelude Therapeutics Inc’s (PRLD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PRLD stock has gone up by 18.82%, with a monthly gain of 12.22% and a quarterly surge of 36.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.36% for Prelude Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.54% for PRLD’s stock, with a -9.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRLD is 1.38.

The public float for PRLD is 29.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRLD on December 20, 2023 was 217.90K shares.

PRLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) has dropped by -7.55 compared to previous close of 4.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

PRLD Trading at 39.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD rose by +18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Inc saw -33.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Vaddi Krishna, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 25. After this action, Vaddi Krishna now owns 1,067,275 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,779 using the latest closing price.

Lim Bryant David, the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Sec. of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Lim Bryant David is holding 2,400 shares at $12,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

Equity return is now at value -51.53, with -46.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.