Polished.com Inc (POL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.83.

The public float for POL is 98.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POL on December 20, 2023 was 93.41K shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) has dropped by -12.40 compared to previous close of 1.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-06 that BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polished.com Inc. (the “Company” or “Polished”) (NYSE American: POL) today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 earnings results after market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on Polished.com’s investor relations site at https://investor.goedekers.com/overview/default.aspx. The phone nu.

POL’s Market Performance

POL’s stock has fallen by -6.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -42.61% and a quarterly drop of -78.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for Polished.com Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.06% for POL’s stock, with a -92.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POL Trading at -45.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -47.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2611. In addition, Polished.com Inc saw -96.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Polished.com Inc (POL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.