Polar Power Inc (POLA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79.

The public float for POLA is 6.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.81% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of POLA was 93.83K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

POLA) stock’s latest price update

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ: POLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.63 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a 1.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA ) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company priced a public offering of its shares. The public offering reveals that the power generator company is selling 4 million shares of POLA stock at a price of 40 cents each.

POLA’s Market Performance

Polar Power Inc (POLA) has seen a 1.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -49.69% decline in the past month and a -64.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.48% for POLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.82% for POLA’s stock, with a -63.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POLA Trading at -46.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -47.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POLA rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5675. In addition, Polar Power Inc saw -67.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POLA

Equity return is now at value -27.61, with -17.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Polar Power Inc (POLA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.