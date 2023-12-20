Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has soared by 2.06 in relation to previous closing price of 2.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Space exploration is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It was about a $447 billion industry last year.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for PL is 167.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PL on December 20, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has seen a 9.25% increase for the week, with a 5.53% rise in the past month and a -8.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for Planet Labs PBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for PL’s stock, with a -23.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PL Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -42.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Dec 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 875,932 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,410 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 878,990 shares at $2,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.29, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.