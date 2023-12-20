Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for PXD is 231.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of PXD was 3.06M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

PXD’s Market Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has experienced a 5.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.00% drop in the past month, and a 2.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for PXD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for PXD’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PXD Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.07. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Dreyfus Maria S., who sale 10,632 shares at the price of $226.62 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dreyfus Maria S. now owns 4,066 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., valued at $2,409,434 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.