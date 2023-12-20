Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PEGY is at 2.76.

The public float for PEGY is 6.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for PEGY on December 20, 2023 was 69.52K shares.

PEGY) stock’s latest price update

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY)’s stock price has dropped by -7.65 in relation to previous closing price of 0.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-04 that MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, August 11 at 8:30am ET to discuss the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results. The company plans to provide a press release reporting its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.pineappleenergy.com/news-events after the close of the financial markets on August 10, 2023 prior to the conference call.

PEGY’s Market Performance

Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) has experienced a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month, and a -39.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for PEGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.90% for PEGY’s stock, with a -48.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEGY Trading at -16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGY fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6263. In addition, Pineapple Energy Inc saw -74.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGY starting from NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST, who sale 2,488 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Nov 20. After this action, NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST now owns 1,125,418 shares of Pineapple Energy Inc, valued at $1,518 using the latest closing price.

NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST, the 10% Owner of Pineapple Energy Inc, sale 4,600 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST is holding 1,127,906 shares at $2,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGY

Equity return is now at value -22.27, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.