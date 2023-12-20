PepGen Inc (PEPG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of PepGen Inc (PEPG) has gone down by -14.39% for the week, with a 50.25% rise in the past month and a 11.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.14% for PEPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for PEPG’s stock, with a -33.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PEPG is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for PEPG is 18.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of PEPG on December 20, 2023 was 71.16K shares.

PEPG) stock’s latest price update

PepGen Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.51 in comparison to its previous close of 7.03, however, the company has experienced a -14.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at upcoming medical meetings and an investor conference. Ashling Holland, Director of Preclinical Development at PepGen, will be giving a talk titled “PGN-EDODM1 nonclinical data demonstrated mechanistic and meaningful activity for the potential treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1)”, at the 2023 Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference, on September 9, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEPG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PEPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PEPG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PEPG Trading at 12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.92%, as shares surge +28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEPG fell by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, PepGen Inc saw -55.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEPG starting from McArthur James G, who purchase 1,694 shares at the price of $4.17 back on Nov 30. After this action, McArthur James G now owns 1,694 shares of PepGen Inc, valued at $7,056 using the latest closing price.

McArthur James G, the President and CEO of PepGen Inc, sale 2,381 shares at $16.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McArthur James G is holding 0 shares at $38,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEPG

Equity return is now at value -46.47, with -39.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PepGen Inc (PEPG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.