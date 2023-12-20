Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.39 in relation to its previous close of 33.18. However, the company has experienced a 0.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced bullish guidance for 2024, with expected EBITDA of CDN$3.725 billion to CDN$4.025 billion. The company acquired ownership interests in joint ventures from Enbridge Inc. for CDN$3.1 billion, expanding its presence in the North American gas industry. Despite being relatively expensive compared to similar companies, Pembina Pipeline’s stock still warrants a soft ‘buy’ rating.

Is It Worth Investing in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is above average at 20.87x. The 36-month beta value for PBA is also noteworthy at 1.25.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PBA is 548.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of PBA on December 20, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

PBA’s Market Performance

PBA’s stock has seen a 0.90% increase for the week, with a 3.73% rise in the past month and a 9.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for Pembina Pipeline Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for PBA’s stock, with a 6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBA Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.35. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw -0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Equity return is now at value 8.39, with 4.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.