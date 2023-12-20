Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is above average at 29.22x. The 36-month beta value for PAYX is also noteworthy at 0.97.

The public float for PAYX is 322.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume of PAYX on December 20, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 127.74, but the company has seen a 1.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Paychex (PAYX) for the quarter ended November 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

PAYX’s Market Performance

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has seen a 1.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.59% gain in the past month and a 11.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.63% for PAYX’s stock, with a 11.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $126 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.60. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 41,329 shares at the price of $115.79 back on Oct 06. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $4,785,485 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 45,810 shares at $124.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 19,800 shares at $5,724,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.