Passage Bio Inc (PASG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) has increased by 10.65 when compared to last closing price of 0.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that William Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PASG is at 1.03.

The public float for PASG is 35.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for PASG on December 20, 2023 was 253.06K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG’s stock has seen a 19.97% increase for the week, with a 33.45% rise in the past month and a 23.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for Passage Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.22% for PASG’s stock, with a -1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PASG Trading at 27.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +28.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6742. In addition, Passage Bio Inc saw -39.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from King Simona, who sale 11,453 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Jul 28. After this action, King Simona now owns 23,994 shares of Passage Bio Inc, valued at $10,079 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc, purchase 575,195 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,034,000 shares at $483,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

Equity return is now at value -64.09, with -51.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.