Paccar Inc. (PCAR): A Technical Analysis

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for PCAR is 513.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on December 20, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has soared by 1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 95.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Cboe Global (CBOE), PACCAR (PCAR), Installed Building (IBP), Arcos Dorados (ARCO) and Global Industrial (GIC) seem excellent choices for your portfolio.

PCAR’s Market Performance

Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has experienced a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.48% rise in the past month, and a 17.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for PCAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $115 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCAR Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.25. In addition, Paccar Inc. saw 51.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from SCHIPPERS HARRIE, who sale 23,221 shares at the price of $86.28 back on Nov 03. After this action, SCHIPPERS HARRIE now owns 93,522 shares of Paccar Inc., valued at $2,003,473 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD TODD R, the VICE PRESIDENT of Paccar Inc., sale 1,996 shares at $86.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that HUBBARD TODD R is holding 3,230 shares at $172,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Equity return is now at value 28.39, with 11.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paccar Inc. (PCAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.